Russia initiates pilot nuclear project in Tanzania
(MENAFN) A Rosatom subsidiary has launched a pilot uranium processing plant in Tanzania as part of preparations for a full-scale facility planned for construction next year, the Russian state nuclear corporation announced Wednesday. Mantra Tanzania Ltd, operating under Rosatom’s Uranium One Group for over ten years, is spearheading the initiative within the Mkuju River Uranium Project (MRP) in southern Tanzania.
The main processing complex, scheduled for completion in early 2026 and expected to be operational by 2029, will have an annual production capacity of up to 3,000 tons of uranium, following the pilot test at the Nyota deposit. Rosatom CEO Aleksey Likhachev emphasized the company’s commitment to helping Tanzania harness its geological resources and integrate into the global nuclear energy market.
Experts highlight the project’s potential as a key Russian investment not only for Tanzania but the broader region, aligning with Tanzania’s Vision 2050 development goals. Rosatom’s experience supports the technical viability of the initiative.
In July 2023, Rosatom announced plans to start pilot uranium mining in Tanzania by 2025 and uranium production in Namibia by 2029, with investments estimated up to $500 million. Namibia is Africa’s leading uranium producer, followed by Niger.
Tanzania’s Ministry of Minerals stated that once operational, Tanzania will become Africa’s third-largest uranium producer, with reserves estimated at 54,000 tons—enough for 12 years of production and expected to attract over $1.4 billion in foreign investment.
The project is projected to generate more than 4,000 jobs in mining and related sectors and support regional infrastructure improvements, including upgrades to roads in the Namtumbo District.
