Valuation Of Azerbaijani Oil Experiences Downward Trajectory
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis decreased by $1.35, or 1.89 percent, to $69.95 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude went down by $1.33, or 2.19 percent, to $59.52 per barrel.
Brent Dated crude, produced in the North Sea, saw a decrease of $1.31, or 1.80 percent, bringing the price down to $71.39 per barrel.
The fiscal framework for Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is predicated on a benchmark crude oil valuation of $70 per barrel.
