Trump ignores G20 Summit in S-Africa
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump indicated on Tuesday that he will probably not attend the upcoming G20 Summit in South Africa, blaming Pretoria’s “very bad policies” for his decision. Speaking from Air Force One, Trump said he would likely send a representative instead, citing ongoing issues with South Africa.
“They have some very bad policies… A lot of people are being killed. I’d like to go, but I don’t think I will,” Trump stated. This comment reflects his continued criticism of South Africa, particularly around unproven allegations that the country targets white farmers—claims that South Africa has repeatedly denied.
Diplomatic tensions between the US and South Africa have been evident recently, with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent skipping the July G20 finance ministers’ meeting in Durban, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio also not attending a G20 foreign ministers’ summit in Johannesburg earlier this year.
Earlier in his second term, Trump amplified accusations of systematic discrimination against white South Africans, a narrative supported by South African-born entrepreneur Elon Musk, who was then aligned with Trump. The White House has also voiced concerns about South Africa’s Black Economic Empowerment policies and the contentious land expropriation law passed in January 2023. While South Africa insists the law won’t be used to unfairly seize white-owned land, it has raised alarms internationally among policymakers and investors.
