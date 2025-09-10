Stefan Wolff The Conversation

MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham Profile Articles Activity

The author and editor of 24 books and over 100 journal articles and book chapters, Stefan Wolff is Professor of International Security at the University of Birmingham, England, UK. A political scientist by background, he specialises in the management of contemporary security challenges, especially in the prevention and settlement of ethnic conflicts and civil wars, and in post-conflict reconstruction, peace-building and state-building in deeply divided and war-torn societies. His expertise also includes geopolitics and in particular great-power rivalries in Eurasia. He has extensive expertise in Northern Ireland, the Balkans, Central and Eastern Europe, and the former Soviet Union, and has also worked on a wide range of other conflicts elsewhere, including the Middle East, Africa, and Central, South, and Southeast Asia.



2010–present Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham

2006–2010 Professor of Political Science, University of Nottingham

2004–2006 Professor of Political Science, University of Bath

2003–2004 Reader in German and European Studies, University of Bath 1999–2004 Lecturer in German Studies, University of Bath



1999 London School of Economics, PhD

1996 University of Cambridge, M.Phil. 1995 University of Leipzig, Erstes Staatsexamen

ExperienceEducation