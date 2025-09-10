Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Stefan Wolff The Conversation

Stefan Wolff The Conversation


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham Profile Articles Activity

The author and editor of 24 books and over 100 journal articles and book chapters, Stefan Wolff is Professor of International Security at the University of Birmingham, England, UK. A political scientist by background, he specialises in the management of contemporary security challenges, especially in the prevention and settlement of ethnic conflicts and civil wars, and in post-conflict reconstruction, peace-building and state-building in deeply divided and war-torn societies. His expertise also includes geopolitics and in particular great-power rivalries in Eurasia. He has extensive expertise in Northern Ireland, the Balkans, Central and Eastern Europe, and the former Soviet Union, and has also worked on a wide range of other conflicts elsewhere, including the Middle East, Africa, and Central, South, and Southeast Asia.

Experience
  • 2010–present Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
  • 2006–2010 Professor of Political Science, University of Nottingham
  • 2004–2006 Professor of Political Science, University of Bath
  • 2003–2004 Reader in German and European Studies, University of Bath
  • 1999–2004 Lecturer in German Studies, University of Bath
Education
  • 1999 London School of Economics, PhD
  • 1996 University of Cambridge, M.Phil.
  • 1995 University of Leipzig, Erstes Staatsexamen


The Conversation

MENAFN02082025000199003603ID1109875836

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search