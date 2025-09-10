Stefan Wolff The Conversation
The author and editor of 24 books and over 100 journal articles and book chapters, Stefan Wolff is Professor of International Security at the University of Birmingham, England, UK. A political scientist by background, he specialises in the management of contemporary security challenges, especially in the prevention and settlement of ethnic conflicts and civil wars, and in post-conflict reconstruction, peace-building and state-building in deeply divided and war-torn societies. His expertise also includes geopolitics and in particular great-power rivalries in Eurasia. He has extensive expertise in Northern Ireland, the Balkans, Central and Eastern Europe, and the former Soviet Union, and has also worked on a wide range of other conflicts elsewhere, including the Middle East, Africa, and Central, South, and Southeast Asia.Experience
2010–present
Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
2006–2010
Professor of Political Science, University of Nottingham
2004–2006
Professor of Political Science, University of Bath
2003–2004
Reader in German and European Studies, University of Bath
1999–2004
Lecturer in German Studies, University of Bath
1999
London School of Economics, PhD
1996
University of Cambridge, M.Phil.
1995
University of Leipzig, Erstes Staatsexamen
