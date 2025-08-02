403
Rwanda, DR Congo Convene After Peace Deal
(MENAFN) Delegates from Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo convened for the initial time since agreeing to a truce arranged by the United States to bring an end to hostilities in eastern Congo, both nations confirmed on Friday.
On Thursday, during the assembly, leaders were appointed to chair the oversight body, and the foundational guidelines for subsequent sessions were validated, according to a shared declaration.
The introductory session concentrated on "progress in the implementation of the peace agreement" signed on June 27, the release noted.
United States, Qatar, and Togo, acting as mediators for the African Union's peace process in Congo, observed the discussions.
This oversight body functions as a platform to enforce the pact and resolve disagreements, allowing submission of grievances regarding breaches of the agreement.
“Both DRC and Rwanda expressed their appreciation for the invaluable contributions and joint efforts of the African Union, the United States, and Qatar as partners in advancing a peaceful resolution,” the joint statement further mentioned.
The pact, signed by the respective foreign ministers on June 27, demands an end to military actions between the two neighboring nations' armed forces.
It addresses Congo’s principal demands, such as upholding its sovereignty, dismantling militias, and establishing enduring peace within the region.
