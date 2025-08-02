403
Trump Welcomes New Vacancy on Fed Board
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump expressed satisfaction on Friday about a new vacancy on the Federal Reserve Board, which came after the resignation of Adriana Kugler.
"We just found out that I have an open spot on the Federal Reserve Board. I'm very happy about that," Trump stated while speaking to correspondents as he left the White House to spend the weekend at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey.
Kugler officially stepped down on Friday, with her resignation taking effect on August 8, according to a release from the Federal Reserve.
She is expected to resume her previous academic role at Georgetown University this fall.
Commenting on her departure, Trump remarked: "I understand it was over the fact that she disagreed with somebody from her party. She disagreed too late."
In her resignation note, she said: "It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System."
"I am especially honored to have served during a critical time in achieving our dual mandate of bringing down prices and keeping a strong and resilient labor market," she added.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell issued a separate statement, saying: "I appreciate Dr. Kugler's service on the Board and wish her very well in her future endeavors."
"She brought impressive experience and academic insights to her work on the Board," he concluded.
