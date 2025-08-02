Suniel Shetty EXCLUSIVE: Actor Opens Up On Coming Back To Action 'Hunter 2 Pushed My Limits..'

Suniel Shetty's journey in the film industry spans over three decades, but his outlook today is fresher than ever. In a heartfelt conversation, the veteran actor opened up about everything, from adapting to the OTT revolution to the evolving nature of friendships and fatherhood. It's a portrait of a man who's seen success, taken a step back, and returned with both humility and purpose.

The Shift from Big Screen to OTT: Letting Go of the Old Hero

Suniel doesn't shy away from admitting how different today's entertainment world is from the one he rose to fame in during the '90s and early 2000s. The era of dramatic, larger-than-life heroes has made way for stories that are more emotional, layered, and real. His recent OTT comeback with Hunter, where he plays ACP Vikram, reflects this change.

“There's excitement, but also a lot of nervousness,” he shares. At over 60, returning to action-heavy roles is no small feat.“The body is like wet tissue now,” he says with a laugh, referring to how delicate and injury-prone he's become. But instead of backing off, he embraced the challenge with discipline, preparing thoroughly, rehearsing each stunt meticulously, and aiming to get it right in one take.

After a four-year break and a global pandemic, stepping onto a film set again felt like entering a new world.“There are so many more departments now, so much technology involved,” he observes. Yet, Suniel welcomes this shift because it allows actors to focus more on emotion than just spectacle.

Friendship, Family, and Fatherhood: The Bonds That Matter

Off-screen, Suniel's life is deeply rooted in relationships that have stood the test of time. His friendship with Jackie Shroff, whom he lovingly calls“Dada,” is one he treasures.“No actor meant as much to me as Jackie,” he says. Their bond goes beyond professional respect; their families are close, their children are each other's godchildren, and there's an unspoken warmth that has lasted for decades.

When it comes to family, Suniel's love for his daughter Athiya and her husband KL Rahul is equally moving. He calls Rahul“a dream son-in-law” and confesses to getting butterflies every time he watches him play cricket.“He means the world to me,” Suniel says, his eyes lighting up with pride.

As a father to Ahan and Athiya, his guidance is rooted in simple but powerful values: prepare, stay grounded, be consistent, and don't fear failure.“Success will come, but don't let it change who you are,” he tells them.

Fame Without Ego: Staying Humble in a Glamorous World

Though he's a well-known face in Indian cinema, Suniel doesn't let stardom cloud his principles. He admits that the industry has changed in a way that sometimes saddens him.“It's become too transactional,” he says, reflecting on the fading emotional connections and growing influence of PR agencies.

His advice to young actors is refreshingly grounded:

“Master your craft. Use your phone to record and watch yourself. Keep learning. Believe in manifestation. And take baby steps.” Above all, he warns against comparisons-“Your time will come. Don't compare your journey to anyone else's.”