Israeli Airstrikes Leave Four Dead in Lebanon
(MENAFN) Four fatalities resulted from Israeli airstrikes conducted Thursday night across Lebanon, the nation's Health Ministry confirmed Friday.
Israeli aircraft executed intensive bombing campaigns targeting southern and eastern Lebanese territories, striking communities and mountainous regions throughout the Beqaa Valley and southern districts in what represents a significant escalation, a local news agency documented.
The assault marks the latest violation of ceasefire terms amid Israel's ongoing military presence in Lebanese territory.
Israel initiated Lebanese operations on October 8, 2023, with hostilities intensifying into comprehensive warfare by September 2024. The conflict has claimed over 4,000 lives and wounded approximately 17,000 people.
While a ceasefire agreement was established in November, Israeli forces have maintained nearly continuous attacks on southern Lebanon, justifying the operations as efforts to counter Lebanese Hezbollah activities.
The truce terms required Israel's complete withdrawal from southern Lebanon by January 26, but Tel Aviv's non-compliance forced an extension to February 18. Israeli military forces continue occupying five border positions despite the deadline modification.
The Thursday evening bombardment underscores the fragile nature of the ceasefire arrangement, with Israeli warplanes conducting what the news agency characterized as heavy strikes across multiple Lebanese regions while maintaining unauthorized territorial presence.
Lebanon's casualty figures reflect the devastating toll of the 16-month conflict, which transformed from limited border operations into full-scale military engagement affecting thousands of Lebanese civilians.
