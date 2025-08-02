Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Apple Q3 Revenue Surges to USD94.04B

2025-08-02 03:07:11
(MENAFN) Apple Inc. posted its largest quarterly revenue jump since December 2021, with a 10% year-on-year growth for the fiscal third quarter. The company’s revenue surged to $94.04 billion during the April to June period, as per the firm’s financial results released late Thursday.

Net income for the quarter also experienced a 9.2% rise, reaching $23.4 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) increased by 12%, amounting to $1.57.

The results surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, signaling continued robust performance across key business segments.

The iPhone remained the driving force behind the company’s growth, posting a 13% annual increase in sales to reach $44.58 billion.

The Mac division demonstrated the fastest growth of all Apple’s business units, expanding by nearly 15% to $8.05 billion.

Meanwhile, Apple’s services business—which encompasses content subscriptions, Apple warranties, and licensing deals with Google and iCloud—saw a 13% rise to $27.42 billion for the quarter.

“We are very pleased with our record business performance for the June quarter, which generated EPS growth of 12%,” said Kevan Parekh, Apple’s Chief Financial Officer. “Our installed base of active devices also reached a new all-time high across all product categories and geographic segments, thanks to our very high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty,” he added.

Following the announcement, Apple's stock gained 2.42%, closing at $212.59 in after-hours trading Thursday.

