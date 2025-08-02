Russian Forces Launch 579 Attacks Across Zaporizhzhia Region In 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, shared the update on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

Fedorov stated that six airstrikes targeted the villages of Malynivka and Bilohiria. In addition, 401 UAVs, primarily FPV drones, struck Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novopavlivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

Seventeen MLRS attacks hit Kamianske, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne. A further 155 artillery strikes were recorded in Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

Russian drone strike on: Number of injured rises to 11

Authorities received 60 reports of damage to residential buildings, private homes, and outbuildings.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces shelled residential areas in Kherson's Korabelnyi district around 19:00 on August 1. A 78-year-old woman was injured in the attack.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov/Telegram