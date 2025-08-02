Russian Forces Launch 579 Attacks Across Zaporizhzhia Region In 24 Hours
Fedorov stated that six airstrikes targeted the villages of Malynivka and Bilohiria. In addition, 401 UAVs, primarily FPV drones, struck Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novopavlivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.
Seventeen MLRS attacks hit Kamianske, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne. A further 155 artillery strikes were recorded in Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.Read also: Russian drone strike on Kharkiv : Number of injured rises to 11
Authorities received 60 reports of damage to residential buildings, private homes, and outbuildings.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces shelled residential areas in Kherson's Korabelnyi district around 19:00 on August 1. A 78-year-old woman was injured in the attack.
Photo: Ivan Fedorov/Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment