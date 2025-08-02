Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Launch 579 Attacks Across Zaporizhzhia Region In 24 Hours

Russian Forces Launch 579 Attacks Across Zaporizhzhia Region In 24 Hours


2025-08-02 01:03:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, shared the update on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

Fedorov stated that six airstrikes targeted the villages of Malynivka and Bilohiria. In addition, 401 UAVs, primarily FPV drones, struck Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novopavlivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

Seventeen MLRS attacks hit Kamianske, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne. A further 155 artillery strikes were recorded in Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

Read also: Russian drone strike on Kharkiv : Number of injured rises to 11

Authorities received 60 reports of damage to residential buildings, private homes, and outbuildings.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces shelled residential areas in Kherson's Korabelnyi district around 19:00 on August 1. A 78-year-old woman was injured in the attack.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov/Telegram

MENAFN02082025000193011044ID1109875376

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search