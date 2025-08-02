403
Reputation Return Announces Rep Radar, Now Includes Google Business Profile Insights In Reputation Assessments
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Las Vegas, NV, July 29, 2025 - Reputation Return, the most trusted name in reputation management TM, has upgraded its flagship tool Rep Radar to include full coverage of Google Business Profile (formerly Google My Business) data in its comprehensive AI-driven reputation assessments. This enhancement gives businesses a clearer, more complete view of their digital presence across search and local directory ecosystems.
“Most reputation tools miss Google Business Profile signals-like reviews, ratings, and engagement,” said Marissa H. Marshall, co-founder of Reputation Return®.“By embedding GMB insights into Rep Radar, we enable businesses to see how AI search engines are interpreting their listings-and proactively influence how they appear in AI-generated summaries.”
Why this matters:
Google Business Profile is critical real estate: Reviews, star ratings, business hours, and photos feed directly into search engines' AI-generated answer boxes and voice assistants.
Reputation Return scans it all: Rep Radar now collects GMB reviews, sentiment trends, and engagement metrics-feeding them into its advanced AI model for reputation scoring.
AI visibility optimized: The tool helps suppress outdated or negative data and highlights positive profile attributes, directly influencing what AI platforms like ChatGPT or Google's SGE show as your brand's“first impression.”
How it works:
Rep Radar users simply enter their business name or URL, and the system scans search engines, major review platforms, social media, and now Google Business Profile. Within minutes, they receive an in-depth reputation report that includes sentiment, review volume, star ratings, and comparison to competitors. Its AI-enabled analysis prioritizes brand strengths while reducing negative signal exposure.
In an era where AI platforms increasingly generate answers rather than links, having GMB data represented positively has become indispensable for business credibility, local visibility, and trust-building. Rep Radar's integration of Google Business Profile data ensures companies stay in control of how they're seen-by humans and AI alike.
About Reputation Return?
Reputation Return is a leader in AI-powered reputation management, helping businesses monitor, protect, and optimize their online presence across search engines, review sites, and social platforms. Their tools ensure brand credibility in an evolving AI-first digital environment.
Media Contact:
Reputation Return
...
(480) 382-2464
