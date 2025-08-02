Fritz, Shelton Move Into Fourth Round Of Canadian Open
Eyeing his second ATP Masters 1000 crown and first since his dream run at Indian Wells in 2022, Fritz will next face 19th seed Jiri Lehecka, the Czech who rallied past 15th seed Arthur Fils 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance.
Fritz broke to start the match and never really gave Diallo a chance to get back in it. The American was squeaky clean throughout, seemingly finding a way to come out on top on every big point. Once he broke to go up 3-1, the result began to feel inevitable and he added a second break late before serving out the match.
Elsewhere, fourth seed Ben Shelton registered a 6-7(8), 6-2, 7-6(5) win to improve to 5-0 in their ATP head-to-head series against Brandon Nakashima.
Into the fourth round of an ATP Masters 1000 event for the second time this season (Indian Wells QF), Shelton moved within one win of claiming his 100th tour-level victory. He will look to accomplish that feat against 13th seed Flavio Cobolli, who beat Fabian Marozsan 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. Shelton is competing this week at a career-high No. 7 in the ATP Rankings.
Shelton staged multiple comebacks to edge his countryman Nakashima. Barely anything went against serve in the opening frame, with Nakashima getting his second minibreak of the breaker on the final point. Shelton turned things around quickly in the second, racing out to a 3-0 and then breaking again to finish it.
Nakashima then seemed to flip the momentum in the opening game of the third with an early break, only for Shelton to respond soon after to level at 2-2. At 4-5 on Nakashima's serve, Shelton had two match points but two nervy errors allowed his countryman to hold. The No. 4 seed raced out to an early lead in the tiebreak and had three more match points at 6-3.
Nakashima saved the first two but on the the third, the fifth overall, Shelton blasted his 19th ace to finally finish off the win.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment