Delhiites To Enjoy Hot Air Balloon Rides In Two Months: Location, Price And More...

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhiites would soon get an opportunity to experience hot air balloon rides. Officials said on Thursday that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has finalised an agency to conduct the adventure activity at four locations.

"After careful consideration, the four locations have been selected for the initial start of the project," the official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

1. Yamuna sports complex

2. Commonwealth Games sports complex

3. Two other sites along the Yamuna Bank at Asita and Baansera

The Commonwealth Games Village along the banks of the Yamuna River is spread across a vast space of around 100 acres. It was constructed as a residence for athletes during the Commonwealth Games in 2010. It is located near Akshardham temple.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna Sports Complex, situated in Surajmal Viha , was also constructed for the games. It is the biggest sports complex developed by DDA.

The DDA will provide 3600 sqm of space at each site for the operation of tethered hot air balloons, which will be tied to a rope at one end on the ground.

"This project will promote eco-tourism and recreational activities and provide a unique aerial perspective of the national capital and its landscape. The entire concept has been visualised under the guidance and supervision of Lt Governor VK Saxena," a statement from the DDA read.

As per the report, the agency will likely commence operations in two months' time.

Four hours of flying time will be allowed every day.

The private company will be operating on a revenue-sharing model, and the agency will be allowed to advertise on the balloons.

Ticketing

The DDA said in a statement that to ensure transparency and proper record keeping, "all proceeds from ticketing will be credited to DDA's account."

The price of the hot-air balloon rides will be decided by the firm. However, the DDA has directed them to keep the tickets at a reasonable price.

The development came as the DDA is extensively working on the Rejuvenation of the River Yamuna and the state. The aim is to develop Yamuna Front into a tourism and culture hub.

Also, ferry service is being developed on the Yamuna River on a four- to six-km stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. This project also aims to develop tourism in the state. An MoU was signed between the Inland Waterways Authority of India and the departments of the Delhi government.