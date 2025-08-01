Earthquake Of 6.2 Magnitude Recorded In Russia's Kamchatka

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Kamchatka, Russia at 22:20pm UAE time, according to the NCM National Seismic Network.

The Kamchatka region in Russia's Far East recorded 120 aftershocks in just 24 hours, reported WAM.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced in a statement that the tremors ranged in magnitude from 3.5 to 6.7, and in populated centers, some recorded magnitudes ranging from 2 to 5.

One of the strongest aftershocks recorded today was 204 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, of 5.6 magnitude, following the earthquake on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Kamchatka experienced the strongest earthquake since 1952, measuring 8.8 on the Richter scale. It triggered widespread tsunami warnings in the US, Japan, Russia, China and others. Around 10-foot tsunami waves hit Hawaii on Wednesday morning after the earthquake, triggering an evacuation.