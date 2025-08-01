403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed Portugal's decision to start procedures to officially recognize the State of Palestine.
KUWAIT - Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya said the memory of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait on August 2, 1990, would continue to be "a historical juncture" materializing the unity and steadfastness of the Kuwaiti people.
GAZA - Up to 83 Palestinians were martyred over the past 24 hours due to the Israeli occupation onslaught on Gaza Strip, the local authorities reported.
BEIRUT - Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health announced that four people were killed in a series of airstrikes carried out by Israeli occupation forces on various areas across the country.
MADRID - Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares declared his country airdropped 12 tons of humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip, terming starvation as "shame" on humanity.
NEW YORK - UN children's agency UNICEF announced that starving and killing of children in Gaza while in line to get food are inhumane, calling for unrestricted follow of life-sustaining aid to the Strip which faces famine.
BEIJING - China expressed "shock" and "disappointment" over the US move to sanction Palestinian Authority (PA) and Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) officials.
CAIRO - Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi re-affirmed Cairo's firm opposition to schemes to drive the Palestinian people out of their territories.
WASHINGTON, - A number of the US Democratic lawmakers appealed to President Donald Trump to press for a permanent ceasefire and end to the conflict in Gaza Strip.
WASHINGTON - US President ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines to appropriate sites after what he described as a provocative Russian statement. (end) ibi
KUWAIT - Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya said the memory of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait on August 2, 1990, would continue to be "a historical juncture" materializing the unity and steadfastness of the Kuwaiti people.
GAZA - Up to 83 Palestinians were martyred over the past 24 hours due to the Israeli occupation onslaught on Gaza Strip, the local authorities reported.
BEIRUT - Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health announced that four people were killed in a series of airstrikes carried out by Israeli occupation forces on various areas across the country.
MADRID - Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares declared his country airdropped 12 tons of humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip, terming starvation as "shame" on humanity.
NEW YORK - UN children's agency UNICEF announced that starving and killing of children in Gaza while in line to get food are inhumane, calling for unrestricted follow of life-sustaining aid to the Strip which faces famine.
BEIJING - China expressed "shock" and "disappointment" over the US move to sanction Palestinian Authority (PA) and Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) officials.
CAIRO - Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi re-affirmed Cairo's firm opposition to schemes to drive the Palestinian people out of their territories.
WASHINGTON, - A number of the US Democratic lawmakers appealed to President Donald Trump to press for a permanent ceasefire and end to the conflict in Gaza Strip.
WASHINGTON - US President ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines to appropriate sites after what he described as a provocative Russian statement. (end) ibi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment