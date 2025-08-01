Kosovo Eliminates Tariffs On US Goods

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Pristina: Kosovo on Friday eliminated tariffs on all goods from the United States, a day after President Donald Trump unveiled new tariffs on trading partners across the globe but not on Pristina.

The Balkan nation had applied a 10 percent tariff on US goods and its goods are subject to the baseline 10 percent tariff that the Trump administration imposed in April.

"Kosovo welcomes American products to its market," said Kosovo's caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti, announcing the zero percent tariff on US goods.

"We strongly believe that this will affect the growth of trade exchange and increased investments," he told his cabinet.

Public sentiment in the land-locked territory of around 1.6 million people has been strongly pro-American since a 1999 US-led NATO air campaign that stopped the crackdown of Serbian armed forces on ethnic Albanians and paved the way for Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia a decade later.

US flags are common in the capital, Pristina, where one of the largest avenues honours former president George W. Bush, while Bill Clinton has both a boulevard named after him and a statue in his honour.