The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of New Construction Sherwin-Williams Property In Wichita MSA

The Boulder Group has completed the sale of a single tenant brand-new construction Sherwin-Williams property located at 3834 North Maize Road in Maize, KS for $2,750,000. Zach Wright and Brandon Wright, of The Boulder Group, exclusively represented the seller in the transaction. The seller was a Colorado-based real estate development company and the purchaser was a California-based investor in a 1031 exchange.

The Sherwin-Williams property is strategically located in a dynamic retail corridor that includes national tenants such as Sam's Club, Menards, Lowe's, Target, and Walmart Supercenter. The surrounding area is affluent with average annual household income of $136,000 and the property is situated along North Maize Road, the trade area's primary north-south thoroughfare.

The Sherwin-Williams opened in November 2024 and features a long-term net lease. The lease contains rental increases every five years. Sherwin-Williams is an investment grade rated company (S&P: BBB).

“Sherwin-Williams is well-known for having long operating histories at their stores which is one reason that they're amongst the most desirable tenants in the net lease space,” stated Zach Wright, Vice President.

“We continue to see strong interest in Midwest net lease properties from West Coast private investors,” added Brandon Wright, Associate.

About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high-net-worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $9 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2013-2024, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago and has an office in Denver.

