Invaders Shell Antonivka, Two Women Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Kherson City Military Administration.

"A 78-year-old resident of Antonivka was taken to the hospital. Around 14:00, she sustained a blast injury and multiple shrapnel wounds due to enemy shelling. Medical professionals are providing her with the necessary care," the statement reads.

"Another person was injured in the shelling of Antonivka around 14:00. A 60-year-old woman suffered a blast injury and burns to her head, torso, and legs. She has been hospitalized," the Kherson City Military Administration later adde .

Ten injured, including three children, in Russian drone strike on Kharkiv

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a woman - mother of three - was killed in the Dniprovskyi District of Kherson in the morning of August 1 following Russian artillery shelling. Her three children, who were with her at the time, have been hospitalized and diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

Photo: Fotokon – Fotolia