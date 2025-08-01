Invaders Shell Antonivka, Two Women Injured
"A 78-year-old resident of Antonivka was taken to the hospital. Around 14:00, she sustained a blast injury and multiple shrapnel wounds due to enemy shelling. Medical professionals are providing her with the necessary care," the statement reads.
"Another person was injured in the shelling of Antonivka around 14:00. A 60-year-old woman suffered a blast injury and burns to her head, torso, and legs. She has been hospitalized," the Kherson City Military Administration later adde .Read also: Ten injured, including three children, in Russian drone strike on Kharkiv
As previously reported by Ukrinform, a woman - mother of three - was killed in the Dniprovskyi District of Kherson in the morning of August 1 following Russian artillery shelling. Her three children, who were with her at the time, have been hospitalized and diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.
Photo: Fotokon – Fotolia
