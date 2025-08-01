130 Combat Engagements Reported On Frontline, Pokrovsk Sector Battles Are Most Intense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared up-to-date information as of 22:00 on Friday, August 1, on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been 130 combat engagements. The enemy has carried out 49 airstrikes, used 82 guided aerial bombs, launched 1,394 loitering munitions, and conducted around four thousand shelling attacks on our troops' positions and populated areas," the report said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , seven combat engagements took place with Russian invaders, one of which is ongoing.

The enemy conducted 11 airstrikes, dropping 21 guided bombs, and carried out 268 shelling attacks, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

Today, the enemy attacked three times in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , in the areas of Krasne Pershe and Kamianka, with one engagement still ongoing.

The enemy attacked seven times in the Kupiansk sector in the areas of Holubivka and Zahryzove, with two engagements still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector today, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 17 times near the following settlements:

Karpivka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Dibrova.

Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , the Defense Forces repelled six enemy assaults in the areas of Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamianske, and toward Vyiimka.

Today, our forces repelled two enemy attacks toward Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk sector .

In the Toretsk sector , the occupiers launched five assaults on Ukrainian positions near the following settlements: Dyliivka, Krymske, Toretsk, and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk sector , during the day, the enemy conducted 48 assault and offensive operations.

Russian activity was observed near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Maiak, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Zatyshok, Lysivka, Promin, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, and Zelenyi Kut. The battles are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today our troops eliminated 112 and wounded 49 enemy personnel in this direction.

Ukrainian forces destroyed three vehicles, three motorcycles, 22 UAVs, and a shelter for personnel;

In addition, one vehicle, a UAV control post, and an enemy artillery system were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the invaders launched 11 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

The enemy attempted to advance in the areas of the following settlements:

Oleksandrohrad, Piddubne, Tovste, Maliivka, Voskresenka, and Novopil.

One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy advance near Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the invaders attempted seven unsuccessful assaults.

No combat engagements occurred in the Huliaipole sector.

Photo: General Staff