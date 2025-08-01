Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dr. Joseph Upton Begins New Chapter At Levyaesthetics In Bellevue


2025-08-01 07:02:13
(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Washington, US, 1st August 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Dr. Joseph W. Upton III, M.D., a nationally recognized expert in personalized medicine, hormone optimization, and anti-aging care, is now seeing patients at LevyAesthetics in Bellevue, Washington. LevyAesthetics is a premier aesthetic and wellness clinic founded by Dr. Daniel Levy, specializing in facial aesthetics, cosmetic procedures, and skin therapies. With the addition of Dr. Upton, the clinic continues its mission to help patients both look and feel their best, through cutting-edge care rooted in both science and personalization.

Patients can schedule appointments starting in August at:
LevyAesthetics
10047 Main St. Suite 101
Bellevue, WA 98004
(425) 969-7546
levyaesthetics

