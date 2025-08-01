$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues To Investigate Merger Of SPTN, BGSF, COOP, And EPIX

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN ) related to its sale to C&S Wholesale Grocers for $26.90 per share in cash without interest to SpartanNash shareholders.

ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for September 9, 2025.

Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

BGSF, Inc.'s (NYSE: BGSF ) related to the sale of its Professional Division to INSPYR Solutions for $99 million.

ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for September 4, 2025.

Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP ) , relating to the proposed merger with Rocket Companies. Under the terms of the agreement, Mr. Cooper shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 11.0 Rocket shares for each share of Mr. Cooper common stock. Mr. Cooper shareholders will own approximately 25% of the combined company.

ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for September 3, 2025.

Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX ) related to its sale to Xeno Acquisition Corp. Upon completion of the transaction, ESSA shareholders will receive a cash payment per share to be calculated based upon ESSA's cash balance at closing minus transaction costs, liability and legal exposure review, and a $4 million transaction fee payable to Xeno. Additionally, ESSA shareholders are entitled to receive one non-transferable contingent value right per share entitling them to future payments based on (i) up to $150,000.00, less any remaining liabilities and expenses not deducted at closing; and (ii) up to $2.8 million, less legal and other expenses incurred after closing.

Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court?When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders?What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2025 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED