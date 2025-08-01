Evergreen Management Assumes Operations Of 57 Senior Living Communities Ensuring Continuity And Resident-Centered Care

Evergreen Management assumes operations of 57 senior living communities, ensuring continuity, trusted leadership, and a commitment to resident-centered care.

TOLEDO , OH, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Evergreen Management is pleased to announce that, as of August 1, 2025, it has officially assumed operations of 57 senior living communities, including 53 Arden Courts specialized memory care communities as well as 4 independent and assisted living locations across 11 states. These communities will join the 11 Auberge memory care communities in Texas, Illinois, and Wisconsin, that Evergreen is already managing.

The transition was designed to prioritize stability for residents, families, and staff. Evergreen's leadership team, comprised of experienced professionals already guiding the day-to-day operations of these communities, will remain in place to ensure trusted care continues without interruption.

These communities have long been known for their specialized memory care programs and compassionate approach to aging. Evergreen is committed to continuing that legacy by preserving the relationships, routines, and quality standards residents and families value most.

“The Arden Courts and Auberge communities have a long-standing reputation for specialized care,” Justin Skiver, Chief Executive Officer at Evergreen Management.“We're honored to continue that legacy with steady leadership, supportive teams, and a clear focus on residents and families.”

Evergreen Management was formed to bring renewed focus and long-term strength to senior living. With consistent leadership and an unwavering commitment to quality, Evergreen will continue to support staff, enrich resident experiences, and preserve the culture of each community.

Key priorities in the months ahead include maintaining operational continuity, introducing updated branding, and expanding employee development and support resources.

“Our teams have built meaningful relationships with residents and families over many years, and we are excited to continue to serve our customers,” said Luke Pile, President/Chief Operating Officer at Evergreen Management.“This transition ensures we can keep that continuity in place-while giving our teams the support and resources they deserve.”

About Evergreen Management

Evergreen Management provides comprehensive senior care solutions tailored to the unique needs of each resident. With a focus on personalized care, staff support, and long-term stability, Evergreen creates nurturing environments that promote independence and well-being across all communities. The organization now operates 57 senior living communities nationwide, including 53 Arden Courts memory care communities and 4 assisted living and independent living locations. These communities join 11 Auberge memory care communities in Texas, Illinois, and Wisconsin already under Evergreen's management. For more information, please visit

