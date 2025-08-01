Ukraine, Moldova, And Romania To Form Cyber Alliance

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the NSDC press service .

According to NCCC Secretary Natalia Tkachuk, the creation of the alliance will be a key step in implementing the agreements reached by the presidents of Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova following the IV Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit.

“Russia, as a terrorist country, uses cyberspace to pose threats to the security and stability of the democratic world. The Alliance will serve as a platform to strengthen the collective cybersecurity of member states and to develop effective mechanisms for countering these threats,” Tkachuk stated.

She noted that the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration had taken the initiative to provide an organizational framework for the development of the alliance by establishing a regional cybersecurity center. The first consultations on forming the cyber alliance were held in Chernivtsi in late July.

“The purpose of the Alliance is to enable practical cooperation in countering cyber and hybrid threats, primarily from Russia. It will also enhance collaboration between Ukraine, Romania, and the Republic of Moldova in sharing information on cyber threats, jointly developing and implementing AI-based solutions, training specialists-particularly for joint cyber defense operations-strengthening the resilience of critical infrastructure, and protecting democratic institutions,” the statement said.

The NSDC emphasized that the guiding principles of the alliance include the possibility of a coordinated response to cyberattacks that threaten the national security of member states. The alliance will also be open to new members-specifically, countries that share common democratic values and strategic priorities.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of 2025, the National Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA) has been recording an average of approximately 15 cyber incidents per day and tracking over 150 cyber threat clusters.

Photo credit: gov