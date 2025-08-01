Vlad Rascanu Launches Acquisell: An AI-Powered Marketplace For The M&A Industry

MENAFN - GetNews) Serial entrepreneur and M&A advisorhas launched AcquiSell , a new AI-powered marketplace designed to simplify and modernize the process of buying and selling businesses. Built with privacy, efficiency, and strategic matchmaking at its core, AcquiSell aims to transform the business acquisition landscape for small to mid-sized companies.

Rascanu founded AcquiSell to address a major gap he observed while working in the M&A space: business owners that want to sell their business have to pay significant fees, sign very long term engagements with brokers they don't know very well and they have to open up their financial books to many uneducated buyers and potentially to their competitors, clients or employees.

“Most business owners don't want to post a big 'For Sale' sign on their company,” Rascanu explains.“They want qualified buyers, privacy, and a frictionless way to exit on their own terms while keeping all their hard earned money in their pockets. AcquiSell was built with that seller in mind.”

A Private Marketplace With No Upfront Cost

Unlike traditional M&A platforms or listing sites, AcquiSell offers private, no-cost listings for sellers . Business owners can quietly explore exit opportunities and connect with serious buyers, without revealing the name of their business or paying to be featured.

Buyers, in turn, must apply and be vetted before gaining access to listings. This curated approach ensures that sellers are only contacted by credible, acquisition-ready buyers, minimizing distractions and enhancing trust.

Rascanu says this approach bridges the gap between two extremes: high-fee, high-touch brokers and low-quality, spam-filled listing platforms.

Built for the Underserved: Construction, Trades, and Main Street

While many modern acquisition marketplaces cater to SaaS, ecommerce, or digital assets, AcquiSell is laser-focused on traditional, service-based businesses, a space that's largely been overlooked in the tech-enabled M&A space.

“We're focusing on companies that build, fix, clean, haul, or service-the backbone of the economy,” says Rascanu.“These businesses are highly profitable, often recession-resistant, but rarely have access to the tools and capital available to online business owners.”

AcquiSell is already attracting interest from private equity groups, roll-up operators, and individual buyers seeking blue-collar businesses with stable cash flow and growth potential.

AcquiSell's backend is powered by artificial intelligence and informed by broker expertise, offering tools that streamline key deal-making tasks such as intelligent deal matching based on buyer profiles and historical transaction data, automated follow-ups with communication tracking, real-time valuation insights with market benchmarks, and enhanced lead qualification along with dealroom support.

What sets AcquiSell apart is the human layer behind the platform . Rascanu and his team bring real-world experience in business brokering, ensuring that every listing is reviewed and supported by experts, not just algorithms. Longer-term, Rascanu envisions AcquiSell becoming a centralized hub for business acquisitions across Main Street industries; supported by AI, vetted by humans, and trusted by both sides of the deal.