UAE: 4 Winners Take Home Dh50,000 In Big Ticket's E-Draw For Final Week Of July

In the final week of July, four winners, all from India, have taken home Dh50,000 each in the Big Ticket e-draw.

Ramesh Lulla, a 52-year-old sales manager from Mumbai, has been residing in Dubai with his family since 1991. He has been purchasing Big Ticket entries every month for the past five years and recently participated in the ongoing bundle offer, which granted him three tickets. His free ticket turned out to be the winning one.

Recommended For You

“Receiving the winning call was an incredibly joyful moment. I'm still processing the news, so I haven't yet decided how I'll use the prize money.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Imran Hussain, a 32-year-old civil engineer from Tamil Nadu, currently residing in Dubai with his family for the past six years, has won with Big Ticket on only his second attempt.

“I first heard about Big Ticket shortly after moving to Dubai in 2019 and decided to give it a try. This month, I purchased my second ticket, and, to my surprise, I won. I was in complete disbelief when I received the call from Big Ticket confirming the win. With the prize money, I plan to clear some pending loans. I will continue trying my luck with Big Ticket.”

Nishank Jain, a 23-year-old working in the film industry and residing in Delhi, has been purchasing Big Ticket entries for the past 2 to 3 years. He participated in the ongoing bundle offer, which granted him three tickets; his free ticket brought him this win.

“I've been buying Big Ticket entries for the past few years, and of course, I was thrilled to receive the winning call. I haven't made any plans for the prize money yet, but I'll keep purchasing tickets and encourage others to try their luck as well.”

Hailing from India, Umarhatab Nainalai purchased two tickets and received one additional ticket free as part of the ongoing bundle offer. It was the paid ticket, number 277-285985, that secured him this win.

August's grand promotion has officially launched, with one lucky winner set to take home an incredible Dh15 million grand prize during the live draw on September 3.

In addition to the grand prize, on the same night of the live draw, six winners will also receive consolation prizes of Dh100,000 each.

Customers who buy two (or more) cash tickets in one transaction between August 1 and 25 will have a chance to be selected to attend the live draw on September 3 and win guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh150,000. The names of the four confirmed participants will be announced on the Big Ticket website on September 1.

August's promotions is also offering a BMW M440i, with the winner to be announced on September 3. In addition, a Range Rover Velar will be given away on October 3.

Tickets are available online or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.