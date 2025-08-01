Mitsubishi Motors And Security Bank Launch Mitsubishi Motors Finance Philippines Inc.
|January 21, 2025
|Satoshi Nakano
|Makati City, Philippines
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation 51%
|Provision of financing services and products to Mitsubishi Motors dealerships in the Philippines
About Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at
About Security Bank Corporation
Established in 1951, Security Bank is one of the Philippines' leading universal banks and is publicly listed with the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE:SECB) in 1995. The Bank's core businesses are retail, corporate, commercial, and business (MSME) banking, offering a wide range of services including lending, leasing, foreign exchange, stock brokerage, investment banking, and asset management.
Security Bank differentiates itself from other banks as a strong, domestic, independent bank that delivers a superior customer experience in line with its brand promise of Better Banking. This is based on a deep understanding of customer needs, providing solutions in a professional, hassle-free, personalized, and timely manner. The Bank's strategic alliance with MUFG Bank, Ltd., Japan's largest bank, provides its customers with access to a broad global network.
The Bank has been recognized by international and local organizations for its constant product innovation, market leadership, and best-in-class management practices.
For more information, visit
Security Bank Corporation is regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng PilipinasSource: Mitsubishi Motors
