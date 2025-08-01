BEYOND Launches PASSO, A Sculptural Icon On Palm Jumeirah

BEYOND Developments, the forward-thinking real estate brand shaping lifestyle destinations by the sea, has unveiled PASSO, a sculptural waterfront development located on the prestigious West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah.

As BEYOND's first flagship beyond its masterplan in Dubai Maritime City, PASSO marks a defining milestone in the company's strategic growth to one of the world's most iconic and desirable destinations.

The project launched with a spectacular Palm Jumeirah event featuring Dubai's first-ever“screens in the sky” show, a 13-minute performance with over 4,000 drones blending immersive visuals and live stage action.

Comprising two sculptural towers, Avita and Bella, PASSO offers 625 residences in a refined mix of layouts. From one-bedroom retreats and two-to-four-bedroom-plus lifestyle homes to expansive five-bedroom penthouses and six ultra-exclusive beachfront mansions, each home is designed to evoke comfort, connection, and effortless elegance.

Scheduled for completion in Q3 2029, PASSO reflects BEYOND's commitment to human-centric spaces that promote wellbeing and enrich daily life and presents an exceptional investment opportunity.

“PASSO is not just a new address; it is a strategic leap in our journey to craft places that resonate on a deeper human level,” said Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments. “Its vision is anchored in three pillars: the Address, the Landmark, and the Experience. We believe architecture should do more than shape skylines, it should inspire emotion, foster connection, and create meaningful experiences. Palm Jumeirah, with its international prestige and unparalleled seafront setting, provides the ideal foundation for this philosophy.”

Taqi continued ,“Dubai today is more than a thriving metropolis; it is a global benchmark for visionary urbanism. Its leadership, infrastructure, and investment ecosystem continue to set new standards for what cities can become. At BEYOND, we are not simply responding to this momentum; we are actively contributing to it, shaping places, elevating experiences, and defining the future of real estate in the region”.

PASSO offers hospitality-inspired residences across three signature collections: Wellness, Elite, and Signature, featuring world-class lifestyle amenities including a shaded Piazza, a 260-square-meter Wellness Pavilion, a Montessori-inspired Kids' Pavilion, cascading pools, 250 meters of private white-sand beach, rooftop sky gardens, a 360-degree infinity pool with uninterrupted sea and skyline views.

As BEYOND continues to grow its presence across the UAE and globally, PASSO stands as a confident expression of its evolving legacy.

