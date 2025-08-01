Marquis Who's Who Honors Carl Jenkins For Pioneering Contributions In Finance, Accounting And Taxation



Boston, MA - August 01, 2025 - (SeaPRwire ) - Marquis Who's Who has honored Carl Jenkins, a respected authority in finance, accounting and taxation, with inclusion for his remarkable career spanning more than 45 years. Renowned for his dynamic leadership and innovative approach, Mr. Jenkins has impacted the financial and risk advisory industry, earning recognition as one of the foremost experts in his field.

Currently serving as an advisor following his role as president and vice chair of Kroll's Governance and Risk Advisory business unit, Mr. Jenkins continues to exemplify excellence. His ability to navigate complex financial challenges, build high-performing teams, and drive ethical innovation in business practices has defined his career.

Career Milestones and Expertise

Hailing from past leadership at industry giants, Mr. Jenkins previously held roles at CBIZ and UHY Advisors. He began his career at KPMG, gaining foundational audit, accounting and tax experience.

Previously, Mr. Jenkins prepared for his career by seeking a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in accounting and finance at Boston University, where he graduated, magna cum laude, after which he earned a Master of Science in taxation at Bentley University. Subsequent honors to his credit include designations as a certified public accountant (CPA), accreditation in business valuation (ABV) certified fraud examiner (CFE) and certified anti-money laundering specialist (CAMS).

Well-regarded as an author and thought leader, Mr. Jenkins has expanded upon his career through the publication of, among others, "Casino Gaming in Massachusetts: An Economic Fiscal and Social Analysis."

A Passion for Mentorship and Service

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mr. Jenkins is devoted to giving back. He serves as a second lieutenant in emergency services with the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol, where he is a member of the Geospatial Team, a member of the board at the DEA Educational Foundation and past president of the Boston Police Foundation, which focuses on supporting law enforcement officers' health and wellness. Through Scholars of Finance, he mentors aspiring finance professionals, emphasizing the importance of integrity in leadership. He is also the leader of the Community Emergency Response Team in his hometown.

A Career Built on Vision and Resilience

Mr. Jenkins's career reflects an ethos of continuous improvement and purposeful decision-making. Reflecting on his early days, he shares: "I never felt that any job I held was the last job I'd have. I've always kept my eyes open for opportunities where I could create meaningful change."

On the importance of ethical finance, Mr. Jenkins states: "Mentorship has been a cornerstone of my career. Scholars of Finance and other organizations have taught me that ethical leadership is not just an ideal-it's a necessity."

Mr. Jenkins explains his professional philosophy: "When I faced career decisions, my father advised me to go where I was most needed. That simple advice shaped my trajectory and continues to inspire me today."

As a leader, mentor and author, Mr. Jenkins continues to elevate the standards of the financial industry. His work drives innovation and strengthens the ethical foundations upon which the future of finance must be built.

