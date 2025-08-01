Figure AI Humanoid Robot Goes Viral For Doing Laundry With Autonomous Precision

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Figure AI shocks the internet by showing its humanoid robot doing laundry like a pro

August 1, 2025 by David Edwards

Figure AI has captivated audiences with a new viral video showing its humanoid robot, Figure 02, performing household laundry tasks with impressive autonomy. (See video below.)

In footage shared by CEO Brett Adcock on X, the robot is seen efficiently grabbing garments from a basket and loading them into a washing machine – marking a notable achievement in embodied household robotics.

While Figure 02 does not yet operate the washer's controls itself, this milestone demonstrates its ability to handle the physical manipulation of garments – loading and unloading – in a real‐world setting using its Helix Vision‐Language‐Action model.

What the world is saying

Interesting Engineering calls the demonstration“brainy,” lauding the robot's dexterity and the nuanced control required for the task.

Digital Trends heralds it as the first humanoid robot to confidently tackle laundry, suggesting that doing a load of laundry might soon feel antiquated.

Oodaloop and Wall Street Pit describe the public reaction as stunned –“shocked” by the robot's uncanny ease in loading and unloading garments.

Original press release and video location

While a formal press release announcing this capability hasn't been widely circulated, the video was posted directly by Brett Adcock on X (formerly Twitter), along with behind‐the‐scenes context about Helix's role. The video also appears on Figure AI's official YouTube channel: it shows the robot filling the washer with clothing items.



Helix, Figure AI's generalist Vision‐Language‐Action model, enables Figure 02 to interpret natural environments and apply learned object manipulation skills. It underpins the robot's ability to handle unstructured household chores.

Unlike previous demonstrations that relied on remote teleoperation, Figure emphasizes that this laundry task was performed autonomously – highlighting real progress toward self‐sufficient physical AI. As Tech giants like Physical Intelligence and startups such as 1X Technologies (with its Eve and Neo robots) push humanoid robots into household and logistics domains, Figure's bleach-load demo positions it as a key competitor in this emerging category.

Technical and industry implicationsBroader context

This event follows a growing wave of humanoid robots showcasing household tasks. At Europe's Web Summit, Agility Robotics' Digit robot demonstrated voice-controlled laundry sorting – fueling wider conversation about AI's role in everyday life.

Although the general public may still be several years away from owning such robots, these demonstrations build confidence that humanoid platforms will soon handle more varied, nuanced physical tasks – blurring the line between industrial automation and everyday convenience.