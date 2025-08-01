Honda Turkiye A.S. Decided To Establish Motorcycle Production Factory

ISTANBUL, Turkiye, August 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) – Honda Turkiye A.S. (HTR) has decided to establish a new motorcycle factory in Aliaga, izmir, aimed at supporting growth in the motorcycle market and boosting global motorcycle sales.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased demand for personal transportation and commercial use, such as delivery services, driving significant growth in the Turkish motorcycle market. As a result, Honda Turkiye set a new sales record in 2024 with annual sales reaching 162,000 motorcycles.

Production is scheduled to begin in mid-2026. Initially, the plant will operate with an annual capacity of 100,000 motorcycles, with plans to increase production capacity to 200,000 units in the future. The total investment amount for the facility including machinery and equipment is approximately 20 million USD. The plant is expected to create employment opportunities for around 300 people.







With this new investment, Honda Turkiye aims to strengthen local production activities and contribute to the development of the motorcycle industry in Turkiye by providing high-quality, affordable, and attractive products.

About Honda Turkiye A.S.