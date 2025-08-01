Meet Becky Kristopeit: Building Community Through STEM, Sustainability, And Soccer

MENAFN - 3BL) Tapping into different voices, perspectives, and experiences helps businesses solve problems, reveals new opportunities to grow, and encourages contributions that better support people and communities. At Henkel North America, diversity is a path to progress, innovation, and impact. Our employees and partners are united by our purpose:. They collaborate to tackle challenges, find solutions and open new perspectives – allowing us to deliver products, services, and innovations that enrich and improve everyday life.

We invite you to“meet” our pioneers in our series,“Pioneers for Good.”

Introducing Becky

Becky Kristopeit, Director of Sustainability and Climate Impact at Henkel Adhesive Technologies, bridges education, sustainability, and recreation in her role at Henkel and as an advocate for community development. She channels her passions into initiatives that empower people to grow, connect, and lead. Her work shows how blending diverse interests can spark collaboration and foster thriving communities.

Bridging Connections Through Sustainability and STEM Education

According to Becky, solutions to many of the world's challenges lie in empowering individuals through learning and interactive experiences. Building on her appetite for knowledge-sharing and sustainability, Becky began advocating for STEM education in local schools – with a focus on building relationships with the students and other parents.

From teaching sustainability topics to volunteering at school events, Becky has inspired students and families to think critically and creatively – connecting individuals, sparking curiosity, and inspiring others to come together in the spirit of growth and collaboration. At her child's school, she chaired a Science Night event for the past two years, which included providing opportunities for parents and students to share their STEM knowledge with others and personally running a mobile planetarium to showcase the history of astronomy, sparking wonder and curiosity among students. Education is a family affair too; at another school event, Becky's daughter led a workshop on 3D printing for her fellow students.

Fostering Growth and Collaboration through Youth Sports

For Becky, community building extends beyond the classroom and into recreation. As the coach of her daughter's soccer team and a former player herself, she sees youth sports as a powerful tool to strengthen bonds and cultivate resilience from an early age. To her, soccer teaches teamwork, adaptability, and collaboration-skills that translate on and off the field.

When Henkel announced its partnership with the U.S. Soccer Federation, Becky was excited about the company's collaboration with an organization that aligned closely with Henkel values and her own. The opportunities ahead include creating community impact through expanded access to soccer, promoting teamwork among young players and the expansion of and awareness building around women's sports. These efforts connect families and communities, helping them find common ground, grow together, and embrace working as a team.

Creating Space to be Yourself

Becky believes that enthusiasm is contagious; by following what drives her, Becky inspires others to do the same. Whether it's championing sustainability in her role at Henkel, raising awareness around the value of STEM education in schools, or coaching youth soccer at local fields, Becky creates spaces where individuals can find and create community by being themselves, collaborating, and contributing to meaningful projects. Her approach focuses on authenticity-building trust and fostering inclusivity to create a sense of belonging.