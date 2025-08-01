Chhattisgarh: Massive Protest In Jagdalpur Over Burial Row
The protest was sparked by the controversial removal of Somlal Rathore's body, a 40-year-old tribal resident of Jamgaon who had converted to Christianity three years ago.
Rathore died on July 26 and was buried the following day by his family on their private land, according to Christian customs. However, villagers reportedly objected to the burial near a temple, citing religious sensitivities, and pressured authorities to exhume the body.
The situation escalated dramatically on July 28 when a mob of nearly a thousand villagers reportedly stormed the local church, damaging property, desecrating religious items, and vandalising nearby homes.
In response, approximately 300-400 members of the Christian community gathered at Mela Bhata ground in Jagdalpur before marching toward the Collectorate. The rally, marked by placards and chants demanding justice and religious freedom, was halted by police barricades.
Protesters submitted a memorandum to the additional Collector outlining five key demands: legal action against those involved in the Jamgaon vandalism, compensation for affected families, protection of burial rights, allocation of land for Christian burials, and assurance of religious safety.
District officials acknowledged receipt of the memorandum and confirmed that investigations into both the burial dispute and the church vandalism are underway.
“District administration is examining the legal dimensions of the incident and will take appropriate action based on the findings,” a senior officer stated.
The deceased's elder brother, Bhuneshwar Rathore, has alleged foul play in Somlal's death, claiming it was not due to natural causes. His appeal for a post-mortem examination has added a legal layer to the already volatile situation.
The body was reportedly exhumed in the presence of a magistrate and sent for autopsy at Narharpur Health Centre. Community leaders have warned that if their demands are not met within twenty days, they will escalate their agitation.
The incident has reignited concerns over religious intolerance and burial rights in tribal regions, with calls for legislative intervention and constitutional safeguards gaining momentum.
