If You Were Notified Of A Data Security Incident That Occurred At Keenan & Associates Between August 21, 2023 And August 27, 2023, You May Be Entitled To A Cash Payment From A Class Action Settlement

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc., announces a proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit called Heath, et al., v. Keenan & Associates, Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 24STCV03018 (the "Action").

What is this about? The action arises from an unauthorized user gaining access to information relating to certain of Keenan & Associates' ("Keenan") customers between August 21, 2023 and August 27, 2023 ("Data Security Incident"). While Defendant denies any wrongdoing, the parties agreed to settle the case before trial rather than pursue litigation. The people who filed this lawsuit are called the "Plaintiffs," and the company they sued that is a party to this Settlement, Keenan & Associates, is called the "Defendant."

Who is affected? You are a Class Member, and you are affected by this Settlement, if you were notified by Keenan that your Personally Identifying Information ("PII") was or may have been affected in the Data Security Incident.

What does the Settlement provide? The Settlement will provide Class Members with the opportunity to select and make a claim for three years (i.e., 36 months) of Credit Monitoring and Insurance Services (i.e., CMIS) and either a pro-rata Cash Fund Payment in amounts to be determined in accordance with the terms of the Settlement; or Cash Payments of up to $10,000 per Class Member for reimbursement of certain Documented Losses ("Documented Loss Payment"). In addition, Keenan has agreed to take certain remedial measures and enhanced security measures as a result of this Action.

How do I file a claim? Claim Forms are available for download and online submission at . The deadline to submit a Claim Form, either online or via email or U.S. Mail, is October 30, 2025 .

What are my other options? You can do nothing, exclude yourself, or object to the Settlement.

Do Nothing: If you do nothing, you will not receive the CMIS Settlement Benefit or any of the monetary Settlement Benefits, and you will give up your right to sue Keenan in a separate lawsuit for the claims this Settlement resolves.

Exclude Yourself: If you opt-out of the Settlement, you will not receive a Settlement Payment. You will, however, preserve your right to personally sue or be part of a separate lawsuit against Keenan for the claims this Settlement resolves. If you file a Request for Exclusion, you cannot also submit a Claim Form as part of this Settlement. Requests for Exclusion ("Opt-Outs") must be sent to the Settlement Administrator no later than October 15, 2025.

Object: If you do not exclude yourself from the Settlement, you may object to the Settlement by writing to the Court about why you do not think the Settlement should be approved. To object, you must provide timely written notice of your objection to the Settlement Administrator as provided below, no later than October 15, 2025.

What happens next? The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on November 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. PST before Judge Timothy Patrick Dillon Department 15 of the Los Angeles Superior Court, located at 312 North Spring Street – 1st Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90012. At this hearing, the Court will consider whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate and will decide whether to approve the Settlement; Class Counsel's application for attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses; and the Service Payments to the Class Representatives. If there are objections, the Court will consider them. The Court may also listen to people who have asked to speak at the hearing. You may attend the hearing at your own expense, or you may pay your own lawyer to attend, but it is not necessary.

How do I get more information? For more information and to view the full Notice, Claim Form, a copy of the Settlement Agreement, and other documents, go to . You may also contact the Settlement Administrator toll-free at 1-888-764-4519, by email at [email protected] or by writing to Heath v. Keenan & Associates, c/o CPT Group, Inc., 50 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606.

