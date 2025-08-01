BLUETTI Launches Elite 30 V2 Solar Generator for Camping, Everyday Use, and Beyond

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BLUETTI , a technology pioneer in clean energy, today launched the Elite 30 V2 Portable Power Station -a grab-and-go solution designed to raise the bar for entry-level power. Lightweight yet powerful, it delivers reliable energy for light travel, outdoor work, and emergency backup.Available starting August 1 on the official BLUETTI website, the Elite 30 V2 debuts at a special launch price of $199 with extra offers.Power Multiple Essentials Wherever NeededThis little power beast packs a 288Wh capacity while weighing just 4.3kg (9.5lbs), light enough for anyone to take it from homes to trails. Its compact build houses a 600W inverter, capable of powering mini-fridges and blenders. The Powerlifting mode pushes it to 1,500W to run resistive devices like small coffee makers and kettles. It has 9 versatile outlets, including a 140W USB-C port for quick laptop charging, to cover most power needs during camping and emergencies.Back Up Work or Play with 10ms UPSNothing disrupts workflows or gaming sessions like a sudden power loss. The Elite 30 V2 avoids all the hassle with a 10ms switchover time, keeping computers, Wi-Fi, monitors, lights, and gaming consoles powered instantly. With 980W bypass power, it supports device usage and battery charging simultaneously.Hold Power for Longer RuntimeFor compact power stations, conserving energy is as crucial as delivering it. The Elite 30 V2, powered by next-gen UltraCellTM technology and smart thermal management, reduces system power draw by 50%, lowering standby consumption to just 4.5W. This results in more usable power per charge for devices like Starlink kits, speakers, and CPAP machines.8 Flexible Ways to RechargeWhether on the road or deep in the woods, the Elite 30 V2 has the means to restore quickly. Users can juice it up from a standard outlet during a coffee break, tap into green solar energy, speed-charge from vehicles with Charge 1, refuel with batteries, and more. Its Silent Mode keeps noise under 30dB for overnight charging without disturbance.Smarter Control with BLUETTI AppMore than real-time monitoring from afar, the Elite 30 V2 renders smart power management via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Users can set charging speed and power limits, schedule low-battery alerts, and enable "Memory Mode" to save preferred settings after a blackout.Who Is the BLUETTI Elite 30 V2 For?Part of BLUETTI's solar generator lineup, the Elite 30 V2 combines ultra-portability and versatile functionality, ideal for beginners, outdoor adventures, and reliable power on the go.Campers and travelers: power lights, cooking gear, and small electronics for a convenient off‐grid experience.Remote workers: keep laptops, tablets, and other essentials running smoothly on the move.Emergency preparedness: provide short-term backup for critical devices during unexpected outages.Price and AvailabilityThe BLUETTI Elite 30 V2 is priced at $299 on the official BLUETTI website. From August 1, early buyers can get it for just $199 with the promo code BLUETTI5OFF for a limited time.About BLUETTIAs a pioneer in clean energy technology, BLUETTI is committed to delivering reliable and innovative portable power stations for home backup and outdoor living. Trusted by over 3.5 million users across more than 110 countries and regions, BLUETTI continues to advance energy independence with a focus on long-term sustainability and responsible innovation. Through initiatives like LAAF (Light An African Family), the company supports broader access to clean, reliable energy in underserved regions-underscoring its ongoing commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values.

