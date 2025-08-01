Tipra Motha Party Discusses Tripartite Accord Implementation With HM Amit Shah

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Agartala, Aug 1 (IANS) Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma said on Friday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured him that he (Amit Shah) would personally ensure that the government of India's commitment is upheld towards the 'Tiprasa' (tribal) people.

Debbarma met Shah in New Delhi on Friday to discuss the modalities of the implementation of the tripartite accord.

“Had a very good meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord for the people of our state. He assured all of us that he will personally ensure that the government of India's commitment is upheld towards the Tiprasa people,” Debbarma wrote on X.

After a year-long hectic parleys and after signing a tripartite agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government on March 2 last year, the then opposition TMP with 13 MLAs joined the BJP-led coalition government in the state on March 7 last year, adding a new twist to Tripura's politics.

The two TMP MLAs -- Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma -- were inducted into the ministry headed by Chief Minister Manik Saha.

TMP sources in Agartala said that an eight-member delegation led by party chief Debbarma met Shah and discussed various issues of the indigenous tribals in Tripura and implementation of the tripartite accord.

The TMP delegation included BJP Lok Sabha member from the Tripura East parliamentary seat, Kriti Devi Debbarman, who is also the elder sister of the TMP chief.

The TMP leaders were in the national capital for the past 12 days, and in Delhi, they met the Election Commission of India (ECI), headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and BJP President and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda and discussed various issues.

The TMP leaders demanded that the ECI conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Tripura, similar to the procedure being adopted in Bihar.

The TMP supremo told the media that the ECI told them that the SIR of the electoral rolls would be conducted across the country, including Tripura.

A TMP spokesman in Agartala had said that during the party delegation's meeting with Nadda, they discussed the implementation of the tripartite accord, signed on March 2 last year in the presence of Union Home Minister Shah.

The spokesman said that concerns regarding national security due to the prevailing situation in Bangladesh and the atrocities against minorities there were also discussed with the Union Minister Nadda.

“The Union government earlier assured the implementation of the tripartite accord before the Lok Sabha elections last year in the interest of the indigenous people of Tripura,” the TMP spokesman added.