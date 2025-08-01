Data Center Liquid Cooling Company Evaluation Report 2025 Top 23 Data Center Cooling Companies Shaping The Market In 2025 And Beyond

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Data Center Cooling Companies Quadrant provides an in-depth analysis of the global data center cooling market, highlighting the industry's leading players, technological advancements, and emerging trends. Evaluating over 100 companies, the quadrant identifies the top 23 leaders in data center cooling, including key players like Vertiv Group Corp., Schneider Electric, and COOLIT SYSTEMS. With the rise of AI, IoT, and ML, data centers face increased heat output and rack density challenges. Liquid cooling solutions, which are more efficient than traditional air cooling, address these challenges effectively. The quadrant assesses companies based on revenue, technology innovations, and market strategies, emphasizing their impact on diverse sectors such as IT, telecom, and healthcare.

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025

The Data Center Cooling Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Data Center Cooling. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry.

The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 23 Data Center Cooling Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.

Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning (ML) demand higher computing power for optimal performance. As computing power grows, so does the heat output and rack density in data centers. Liquid cooling solutions in data centers play a vital role in maintaining optimal temperatures and effectively dissipating the significant heat generated by high-performance equipment.

The 360 Quadrant maps the Data Center Cooling companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Data Center Cooling quadrant.

The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included By SOLUTION (Air Conditioning, Chilling Units, Cooling Towers, Economizer Systems, Liquid Cooling Systems, Control Systems, Other Solutions), By SERVICES (Consulting, Installation & Deployment, Maintenance & Support), By DATA CENTER TYPE (Mid-Sized Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, Large Data Centers), By TYPE OF COOLING (Room-Based Cooling, Row/Rack-Based Cooling), and By END-USE INDUSTRY (BFSI, It & Telecom, Research & Academic, Government & Defense, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other End-Use Industries).

Key Players

Key players in the Data Center Cooling market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Vertiv Group Corp., Fujitsu, Stulz Gmbh, Black Box, Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Submer, Asperitas, Midas Immersion Cooling, Iceotope Technologies Limited, Dug Technology, Dcx Liquid Cooling Systems, Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg, Schneider Electric, Munters, Asetek, Inc., Alfa Laval, Coolcentric, Airedale International Air Conditioning, Ltd., Nortek Air Solutions, Llc., Johnson Controls, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Hitachi Energy Ltd. These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.

Top 3 Companies

Vertiv Group Corp

Vertiv Group Corp. excels in the data center liquid cooling market through its comprehensive range of products, including data center racks, power distribution units, cooling systems, and monitoring solutions. The company leverages its vast distribution channels and robust product portfolio to maintain a competitive edge. Vertiv's strategic acquisitions, such as integrating BiXin Energy Technology assets, have enhanced its capabilities to meet the thermal management demands of high-performance computing.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a prominent player specializing in advanced liquid cooling technologies. It offers a wide array of cooling systems aimed at high-density data centers, emphasizing CPU and GPU cooling efficiencies. The company's expansion through strategic acquisitions, such as that of Motivair Corporation, bolsters its market share and enhances its product offerings. Schneider Electric's strong market presence is complemented by its focus on sustainable and scalable cooling solutions.

COOLIT SYSTEMS

COOLIT SYSTEMS focuses on delivering high-performance cooling solutions through its modular, rack-based direct contact liquid cooling (DCLC) platform. The company is recognized for its innovation in cooling technology, offering solutions that enhance computing performance while improving energy efficiency. Through strategic partnerships and agreements, COOLIT SYSTEMS continues to expand its market share and diversify its product portfolio, meeting the growing demands for efficient and scalable cooling in data centers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Data Centers and Server Density

3.2.1.2 Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions

3.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Compact and Noise-Free Solutions

3.2.1.4 Surging Need for Better Overclocking Potential

3.2.1.5 Increasing Requirement for Eco-Friendly Data Center Cooling Solutions

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Capital Expenditure and Maintenance Requirements

3.2.2.2 Slow Recognition from End-users

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Emergence of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, And Other Advanced Technologies

3.2.3.2 Adoption of Immersion Cooling Solutions in Low-Density Data Centers

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Lack of Standardization

3.2.4.2 High Investments in Existing Data Center Infrastructure

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6 Single-Phase Vs. Two-Phase Liquid Cooling: Choosing Optima1 Solution for High-Performance Data Centers

3.7 Energy Sustainability for Data Centers

3.7.1 Sustainable Data Centers Using Liquid Cooling

3.7.2 Issues in Developing Countries

3.8 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

3.8.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential

3.8.2 Best Market Practices

3.8.3 Case Studies of AI Implementation in Data Centre Liquid Cooling Market

3.8.4 Readiness of Companies to Adopt Generative AI Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

3.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.10 Technology Analysis

3.10.1 Key Technologies

3.10.1.1 Direct-To-Liquid Cooling in High-Density Data Centers

3.10.1.2 Immersion Cooling

3.10.2 Adjacent Technologies

3.10.2.1 Microchannel Liquid Cooling

3.10.2.2 Microconvective Liquid Cooling

3.11 Patent Analysis

3.12 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.3 Revenue Analysis

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.5 Brand/Product Comparison

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.8 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.9 Competitive Scenarios and Trends

