Damon Feltman Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of The Space Force Association

Brigadier General (ret.) Damon Feltman brings more than 30 years of leadership in both government and commercial space sectors to SFA.

- Space Force AssociationCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is pleased to announce that retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General (ret.) Damon Feltman has joined the organization as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). A nationally recognized expert in space operations and defense strategy, Damon brings more than 30 years of leadership in both government and commercial space sectors to SFA.In this strategic leadership role, Damon will provide oversight of SFA's operations, partnerships, and growth initiatives, supporting the organization's mission to advocate, educate, and innovate on behalf of the U.S. Space Force and the broader space community. This appointment leverages Damon's extensive executive experience on a part-time basis, allowing SFA to benefit from his leadership as the organization expands its reach.Damon is the founder of OXR Consulting, LLC, where he advises clients in space strategy, transformation, and executive development. Previously, Damon served as Deputy Chief Strategy and Resources Officer for the U.S. Space Force, managing creation of a $30 billion budget, guiding space systems requirements, and advancing international space collaboration.In his role as President of the SFA Huntsville Chapter , Damon has been instrumental in building regional engagement, fostering collaboration between military and industry leaders, and expanding awareness of SFA's mission throughout the southeastern U.S.“Damon brings world-class leadership and operational excellence at a time when the Association is expanding its reach and deepening its impact,” said Bill“Hippie” Woolf, Space Force Association Founder and CEO.“His ability to connect national security priorities with commercial innovation makes him an ideal fit to help lead our next chapter.”Damon currently volunteers as Board Chair for the Association of Commercial Space Professionals. He is also a mentor to Vanderbilt University's Space Edge Accelerator.“I'm honored to continue supporting the Space Force Association and its commitment to national leadership in space,” said Damon.“This is a defining moment for the space domain, and I look forward to helping shape the strategy, partnerships, and talent that will drive its future.”

Emily Honhart



+1 855-732-2019 ext. 3

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.