INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Reddit, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - RDDT
The class action concerns whether Reddit and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until August 18, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Reddit securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .
[Click here for information about joining the class action]
On May 1, 2025, Reddit reports its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Among other items, Reddit announced its third consecutive quarter of declining daily active user growth.
On this news, Reddit's stock price fell $4.96 per share, or 4.18%, to close at $113.83 per share on May 2, 2025.
Then, on May 19, 2025, Wells Fargo analysts downgraded Reddit's stock and lowered their price target, describing Google Search's implementation of new AI features as likely“permanent” disruptions to user traffic for Reddit.
On this news, Reddit's stock price fell $5.24 per share, or 4.63%, to close at $107.99 per share on May 10, 2025.
On May 21, 2025, Baird analysts also downgraded Reddit's stock and lowered their price target, likewise citing concerns about the impact of Google Search's expanded AI capabilities on Reddit's user growth.
On this news, Reddit's stock price fell $9.79 per share, or 9.27%, to close at $95.85 per share on May 21, 2025.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
...
646-581-9980 ext. 7980
