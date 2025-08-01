Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
Within the Ethereum ecosystem, Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) has entered its presale phase. Described as a meme token with integrated utility and cultural references, $PEPD introduces a tokenomics structure intended for long-term application. Certain Ethereum wallet holders have initiated ETH transfers to the presale, indicating early transactional activity.
Website: https://pepedollar.io/
Coinmarketcap:
X Socials:
Telegram:
Overview of $PEPD's Positioning
Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) enters the market as a parody token referencing central banking themes, aiming to engage users through cultural commentary and decentralized finance (DeFi) mechanisms. Unlike traditional meme tokens, which often adopt simplified or repetitive token structures, $PEPD integrates design elements that combine cultural motifs associated with Pepecoin and components of DeFi architecture.
Comparison to Prior Meme Tokens
Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) enters the Ethereum ecosystem following the emergence of other meme tokens such as Pepecoin ($PEPE), $BONK, $LILPEPE, and $HYPER. The $PEPD model incorporates a tokenomics framework that includes a burn mechanism framed as a commentary on centralization. Its listing on CoinMarketCap has contributed to broader visibility. On-chain data indicates that several large Ethereum wallets have begun transacting with the token during its presale phase.
Pepe Dollar Presale – ETH's Capital Rotation
Pepe Dollar's presale architecture and project identity offer a compelling setup:
Presale Fundamentals:
Current Price: $0.004688
Tokens Sold: 166,938,905
Next Presale Price (Stage 2): $0.006495
Launch Price: $0.03695
Tokenomics and Supply
Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) will have a fixed supply of 3.6951 billion tokens. According to the project, 29% of the total supply is scheduled to be permanently removed at launch through a mechanism termed the“Federal Burn,” which is framed as a symbolic reference to traditional inflationary monetary systems.
Additional details disclosed by the development team include:
No developer tax mechanisms
No backdoor unlock functions
A publicly documented tokenomics model
Ethereum-Native Infrastructure
Pepe Dollar is designed to launch natively on Ethereum and integrate with existing Ethereum-based DeFi tools. The protocol includes functionality to support a meme asset minting platform, enabling users to create, deploy, and govern new assets using $PEPD. The project describes itself as operating at the intersection of cultural commentary and decentralized finance.
Project Links and Official Channels
About Pepe Dollar ($PEPD)
is a decentralized Layer-2 payment infrastructure designed for the meme economy. Positioned as a satirical digital asset, $PEPD offers an alternative approach to traditional financial systems and aims to facilitate value creation within decentralized ecosystems.
