The Jensen Project Announces 2025 Granttank Recipients

MENAFN - PR Newswire) GrantTank has been The Jensen Project's premier program since 2021. Since then, it has infused over eleven million dollars into the anti-trafficking sector, supporting innovative, survivor-centered programs nationwide. This year's grantees continue that legacy, advancing bold solutions, survivor leadership, and systemic change.

From technology, housing, and economic empowerment, this year's recipients represent a bold, diverse cohort of frontline change-makers. Each one has demonstrated deep impact, transparency, and an unwavering commitment to the dignity and autonomy of survivors.

Meet the 2025 GrantTank Recipients:



Allies Against Slavery – National

AnnieCannons – National

New Friends New Life – Dallas, TX

PEHT: Partnership to End Human Trafficking – Bridgeport, CT Street Grace – National

This year's recipients were selected through a rigorous process that evaluated their vision, transparency, sustainability and survivor-centered practices. Their work spans housing, prevention, economic empowerment, data collection and proprietary technology to better assist the anti-trafficking sector. Each has shown measurable impact and a commitment to building safe, dignified futures for survivors.

Continuing Recipients:



3Strands Global Foundation – Sacramento, CA

Awaken – Reno, NV

Designed For Joy – Raleigh, NC

Eden Centers for Hope and Healing – New Orleans, LA

Elevate Academy, Rebecca Bender Initiative – National

Empowered Network – National

Freedom a la Cart – Columbus, OH

Reflection Ministries of Texas – Midland, TX

REST: Real Escape from the Sex Trade – Seattle, WA

Rest Stop Ministries – Hermitage, TN

Rethreaded – Jacksonville, FL

Safe Exit Initiative – Worcester, MA

The Network – National

The WellHouse – Odenville, AL

Thistle Farms – Nashville, TN Wellspring Living – Atlanta, GA

Why GrantTank Matters

GrantTank isn't just a funding opportunity. It's a partnership. Janet Jensen, the founder of The Jensen Project, initiated GrantTank to address the isolation and lack of collaboration among nonprofits in the movement. Her vision was to create an environment that encourages partnership, collaboration and collective impact.

Each year, our team identifies funding categories based on the greatest needs within the anti-sex trafficking movement. To date, The Jensen Project has awarded more than $11 million to organizations fighting to end exploitation. In the 2025 calendar year alone, over $2.3 million will be paid out in GrantTank support fueling stable housing, economic mobility and tech-enabled solutions!

Today we stand 21 partners strong and continue to do just that. Together, we are a growing national network that spans 15 states of direct service work combined with 6 national organizations united in one mission: to support survivors of sex trafficking with dignity, expertise, and hope.

We invite you to celebrate these incredible partners by following along on social media, sharing our announcement, and learning more about their powerful work.

About The Jensen Project

Founded by philanthropist, Janet Jensen, The Jensen Project exists to fuel strategic partnerships in the fight against sexual violence. We exist to learn what each organization does best and may benefit from collaboration to benefit all survivors of human trafficking. Learn more at TheJensenProject .

SOURCE The Jensen Project