Soprim Construction, Represented By Harcus Parker, Wins Latest Victory In $135M Enforcement Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soprim Construction SARL (), represented by London-based specialist litigation law firm Harcus Parker, has achieved a significant milestone in enforcing a multi-million dollar debt owed to it by the Republic of Djibouti ().

A High Court Order, handed down on 24 June 2025, means the matter of the enforcement of the $135m-plus debt will now be heard at trial at the High Court in London next year.

In February 2025, the English High Court granted Soprim, which is owned by the Djiboutian businessman Abdourahman Boreh, an interim charging order over all monies held in bank accounts with Standard Chartered Bank in the UK in the name of Doraleh Container Terminal, SA ( DCT ). DCT was a joint venture between the Republic and Dubai Ports World ( DP World ) for the purposes of the operation of Djibouti's port. The total amount covered by the interim charging order in Soprim's favour exceeds US$135 million.

The sum of in excess of US$135 million represents damages and interest awarded to Soprim following its London Court of International Arbitration case against the Republic, which concluded in 2018. Soprim, previously the leading construction company in Djibouti, was awarded damages based on the destruction of its business following the seizure of its equipment and harassment, detention and deportation of its personnel.

A hearing in relation to Soprim's interim charging order took place before the English High Court on 9 June 2025. Soprim was represented by Harcus Parker Limited instructing Tim Akkouh KC and Edward Mordaunt of Essex Court Chambers. Neither the Republic nor DCT participated; but DP World, represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, attended and filed substantial evidence in support of its argument that Soprim's interim charging order should be set aside immediately and Soprim's application to make the charging order final should be dismissed.

Following a contested hearing lasting a day, the English High Court rejected DP World's arguments, directing that the interim charging order would continue pending a trial to be listed in 2026 which would determine whether Soprim's charging order should be made final.

This outcome represents a significant step forward for Soprim and Mr Boreh in their efforts to obtain justice and compensation.

CONTACT: ...