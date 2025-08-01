Regarding Announced Rate Of Return On Regulated Asset Base

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB KN Energies (hereinafter – the Company) informs that National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter – NERC) has published updated data for the natural gas sector for calculation of weighted average cost of capital, i. e. rate of return on investments of regulated activities (hereinafter – WACC). According to NERC data, the WACC calculated for the Company in 2026 will be 6.35 percent (6.59* percent in 2025). NERC, in determining the upper limit for liquefied natural gas regasification revenues for the Company for 2026, applied the forecasted regulated asset base (RAB) of EUR 169.2 million.

The determined rate of return on investments ensures a stable cash flow of regulated activities, which has a positive impact on the Company's long-term financial result.

*2025 WACC was adjusted in accordance with the amendment to the Law on Corporate Income Tax of the Republic of Lithuania, as from 1 January 2025 the corporate income tax rate is 16 percent.

Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772