Hudson RPO Announces Strategic Integration Of CMRG To Expand Employer Branding And Talent Engagement Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (the“Company” or“Hudson RPO”) (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global total talent solutions company, announced today the strategic integration of McKinsey CMO Group (“CMRG”), a boutique firm specializing in recruitment marketing, brand strategy, and talent engagement.

The addition of CMRG's expertise will enable Hudson RPO to further support clients in building stronger employer brands, elevating candidate experiences, and attracting top-tier talent in today's competitive hiring environment. Together, Hudson RPO and CMRG will offer a more holistic suite of services, blending best-in-class recruitment operations with cutting-edge employer branding and engagement strategies.

As part of the integration, Crystal McKinsey, Founder & CEO of CMRG, will join Hudson RPO as the Global Head of Marketing. In this role, she will lead the Company's global marketing efforts and enhance Hudson RPO's capabilities in talent attraction, employer branding, and candidate engagement.

Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO of Hudson RPO, noted,“CMRG's integration into our business represents a pivotal step in our growth strategy and brings new depth to our capabilities in employer branding, marketing strategy, and talent acquisition solutions. By integrating CMRG's innovative approach and deep industry knowledge, we are delivering comprehensive, end-to-end talent solutions and enhancing our ability to help clients not just fill roles, but also become employers of choice. CMRG's dynamic team and proven expertise in creating compelling brand narratives combined with Hudson RPO's global reach and operational excellence, create a powerful platform that complements our mission to help organizations attract, engage, and retain top talent in competitive markets.”

Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Global, noted,“CMRG adds critical marketing capabilities to Hudson RPO's growing suite of talent solutions, and the CMRG team will be integrated into Hudson RPO in a very cost-efficient manner. This move underscores our focus on delivering scalable, strategic talent solutions that drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Hudson RPO

Hudson RPO is a leading global provider of flexible and scalable total talent solutions. At Hudson RPO, people, process, and technology come together to ignite transformative change at mid-market and enterprise-level organizations worldwide. Taking a consultative and collaborative approach, we partner with talent acquisition, HR, and procurement leaders around the globe to build diverse, high-impact teams and drive business success. Learn more at hudsonrpo.com .

About Hudson Global, Inc.

Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON) owns and manages Hudson RPO, a leading global total talent solutions provider.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as“anticipate,” "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, global economic fluctuations; the Company's ability to successfully achieve its strategic initiatives ; risks related to potential acquisitions or dispositions of businesses by the Company; the Company's ability to operate successfully as a company focused on its RPO business; risks related to fluctuations in the Company's operating results from quarter to quarter due to various factors such as rising inflationary pressures and interest rates; the loss of or material reduction in our business with any of the Company's largest customers; the ability of clients to terminate their relationship with the Company at any time; competition in the Company's markets; the negative cash flows and operating losses that may recur in the future; risks relating to how future credit facilities may affect or restrict our operating flexibility; risks associated with the Company's investment strategy; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations, political events, natural disasters or health crises, including the Russia-Ukraine war, the Hamas-Israel war, and potential conflict in the Middle East; the Company's dependence on key management personnel; the Company's ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, management, and advisors; the Company's ability to collect accounts receivable; the Company's ability to maintain costs at an acceptable level; the Company's heavy reliance on information systems and the impact of potentially losing or failing to develop technology; risks related to providing uninterrupted service to clients; the Company's exposure to employment-related claims from clients, employers and regulatory authorities, current and former employees in connection with the Company's business reorganization initiatives, and limits on related insurance coverage; the Company's ability to utilize net operating loss carryforwards; volatility of the Company's stock price; the impact of government regulations; restrictions imposed by blocking arrangements; risks related to the use of new and evolving technologies; the adverse impacts of cybersecurity threats and attacks; and risks related to the pending merger transaction between the Company and Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Additional information concerning these, and other factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.