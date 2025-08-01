Distinguished Restaurants Of North America Names Rex Chandler And Rina Tonon As 2025 Hall Of Fame Inductees

Rex Chandler - Rina Tonon 2025 DiRoNA Hall of Fame Inductees

NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Distinguished Restaurants of North America (DiRōNA) is proud to announce the addition of restaurateurs Rex Chandler of Chandlers Steakhouse (Boise, ID) and Rina Tonon of Café | Cortina (Farmington Hills, MI) into the DiRōNA Hall of Fame in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to both the dining industry and their communities.With a career spanning over five decades and a portfolio of award-winning restaurants from Newport Beach to Honolulu to Sun Valley and now Boise, Rex Chandler has consistently set the standard for culinary excellence and hospitality. His flagship restaurant, Chandlers Steakhouse, has become a regional icon. Yet Rex's legacy extends far beyond the kitchen, through longstanding support of organizations like the Women's and Children's Alliance and the Idaho Foodbank, he has quietly helped transform lives. By underwriting hundreds of charitable meals and creating spaces for community dialogue, Rex has raised not just funds but awareness and hope. His commitment to mentorship, philanthropy, and the elevation of dining as an experience makes him a true embodiment of the DiRōNA Hall of Fame's ideals.A trailblazer of farm-to-table dining and one of the Midwest's most respected restaurateurs, Rina Tonon's journey began in the Bronx, inspired by her Italian parents and their deep culinary roots. Over nearly five decades, she has transformed Café | Cortina, built on former orchard land, into a nationally celebrated destination known for authentic Italian hospitality, a soulful garden-to-plate philosophy, and an atmosphere often called“Michigan's most romantic.” Beyond her culinary achievements, Rina's strength and resilience in the face of personal loss have inspired many. She has continued to grow the Café | Cortina legacy with grace and leadership, mentoring staff, supporting children's charities, and honoring her roots through every dish she serves. Her story is one of passion, perseverance, and heart, qualities that embody the spirit of the DiRōNA Hall of Fame.“Rex Chandler and Rina Tonon represent the very best of what the DiRōNA Hall of Fame stands for,” said Scott Breard, CEO of DiRōNA.“Both have built careers defined not just by exceptional cuisine and hospitality, but by the positive impact they've made on others and supporting meaningful causes. We are honored to celebrate their remarkable legacies and welcome them into the Hall of Fame.”Rina Tonon will be inducted during the DiRōNA In Napa event September 10th in Napa, California. Rex Chandler will be inducted October 5th at Chandlers Steakhouse in Boise, Idaho.Founded in 1990, DiRōNA was established to identify and honor exceptional restaurants that provide an extraordinary dining experience. For more information regarding the DiRōNA Hall of Fame and its 92 members, please visit

