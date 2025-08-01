Ashley River Wired Wins 2025 Best Of South Carolina Award For Electrical Excellence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WEST ASHLEY, SC, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ashley River Wired has been named a 2025 Best of South Carolina Award winner. This award recognizes the company's commitment to providing top-tier residential electrical services across the Lowcountry.Founded by Joe Fili, Ashley River Wired has built a reputation for offering reliable electrical solutions for homeowners. The company specializes in quick troubleshooting of issues like pesky outlets or flickering lights, as well as all types of electrical installations-ensuring homes are safe, functional, and up-to-date.What sets Ashley River Wired apart is their dedication to high-quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. As a small, owner-operated business, they provide personalized service, working closely with clients to ensure each job is completed efficiently and to the highest standards. The company is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, so clients can have peace of mind knowing their electrical work is in skilled hands.“I started Ashley River Wired with a focus on professionalism and reliability,” says Joe Fili.“Whether we're troubleshooting a small electrical issue or installing a new system, we always prioritize quality and customer satisfaction. Being named a Best of South Carolina winner shows that our hard work resonates with the community.”Looking ahead, Ashley River Wired plans to continue expanding its services and strengthening relationships with clients throughout Charleston and beyond. This award not only honors their past achievements but also inspires them to keep delivering outstanding electrical services for years to come.For more information click here !

