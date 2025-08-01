Fourth Africaribbean Trade And Investment Forum Communiqué

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

We, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) ( ) and the Government of Grenada, convened the Fourth AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025) from 28 to 29 July 2025 in St. George's, Grenada, under the theme, Resilience and Transformation – Enhancing the Africa-Caribbean Economic Cooperation in an Era of Global Uncertainty.

RECOGNIZING the profound historical, cultural, and ancestral bonds that unite Africa and the Caribbean, and reaffirming our joint commitment to the advancement of a prosperous and self-reliant Global Africa.

ACKNOWLEDGING the African Union's recognition of the African Diaspora as the sixth region of the continent, and its critical role in fostering trade, investment, innovation, and sustainable development across the two regions.

RECALLING the declarations and outcomes of previous ACTIF forums-ACTIF2022 (Bridgetown, Barbados), ACTIF2023 (Georgetown, Guyana), and ACTIF2024 (Nassau, The Bahamas)-which called for deeper political, economic, and cultural integration between Africa and the Caribbean.

RECOGNIZING the need to build resilience amid an increasingly fragile and uncertain global landscape-marked by climate crises, pandemics, rising protectionism, debt vulnerabilities, and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

CONSCIOUS of the persistent structural barriers to AfriCaribbean integration, including inadequate transportation and connectivity, limited access to trade and project finance, and regulatory misalignment; whose resolution present opportunities for growth through regional integration in sectors such as energy, hospitality and tourism, agriculture and agroprocessing, manufacturing, creative and cultural industries,health, financial services, transport and logistics.

AFFIRMING the imperative of strengthening intra-African and intra-Caribbean markets, while simultaneously expanding African-Caribbean trade and investment to drive shared prosperity and transformation.

WE HEREBY:

COMMIT to supporting the deepening of cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean, with a focus on building resilient cross-regional value chains in strategic sectors such as agriculture, tourism, energy, infrastructure, health, financial services, manufacturing, and the creative and digital economies.

WELCOME the endorsement for the establishment and operationalization of an Africa–Caribbean Free Trade Arrangement, to eliminate trade barriers, enhance regulatory coherence, and unlock mutual market access.

UNDERTAKE to support, and fast-track the implementation of enabling policies and instruments to establish direct air and maritime links between Africa and the Caribbean, and CALL UPON the African Union Commission (AUC), CARICOM Secretariat, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), International Trade Center, AfCFTA Secretariat, CARICOM Private Sector Organisation (CPSO), AfriCaribbean Business Council (ACBC), and private sector stakeholders to collaborate towards sustainable and commercially viable trade corridors.

WELCOME the wide range of trade and investment deals amounting to over US$ 300 million that were announced during ACTIF2025, spanning infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, digital services, tourism, and agribusiness-and ENCOURAGE greater participation by SMEs, women- and youth-led enterprises.

SUPPORT the continued growth of the AfriCaribbean Business Council (ACBC) under the partnership of the Caribbean Private Sector Organisation and the Africa Business Council as a dynamic platform to catalyze business-to-business linkages, strengthen trade promotion, and resolve common private sector challenges.

WELCOME the endorsement of the Global Africa Commission to drive and strengthen Africa-Caribbean economic and cultural relations by the Government of Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis and other leaders of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States; and call on African and Carribeean Heads of State and Government to endorse the Global Africa Commission at the African-Carribean Summit in Addis Ababa in September 2025.

COMMEND the ambition of establishing a Global Africa Athletics Championships as a landmark initiative strengthening youth development and sports diplomacy between Africa and the Caribbean and as one of the initiatives of the Global Africa Commission

ACKNOWLEDGE the pivotal role played by strategic partners including the African Union Commission (AUC), the AfCFTA Secretariat, the CARICOM Secretariat, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, and the International Trade Center in advancing the shared vision of Global Africa.

ENCOURAGE both regions to speak with one voice on global matters, pushing for fair trade systems and economic reforms that reflect collective aspirations

CALL for joint Africa and Caribbean action and advocacy for climate justice at the global level

CALL for strategic studies to optimise Caribbean-African economic, social and cultural linkages.

EMPHASISE the imperative of eliminating of visa restrictions to promote entrepreneurial movement and promote trade and investment between the two regions.

WELCOME collaboration to adress digital skills shortages and capacity gaps in telecommunications and digital sectors that are hampering regional development and require immediate attention through skills and knowledge transfer programs COMMEND the Government of Grenada and fellow OECS states for showcasing concrete bankable opportunities.

APPLAUD the 13 countries that have signed onto Afreximbank's Partnership Agreement and urge remaining countries to formalize participation in order to fully benefit from tailored financing, facilitation and advisory services.

ACKNOWLEDGE the urgent need to invest in infrastructure that unlocks Caribbean- African trade and investment opportunities in sectors such as -energy, transport, broadband, ports, eco-tourism-and CALL ON development finance institutions to design targeted solutions for this agenda.

RECOGNIZE the important role of the creative and digital economy-including music, film, literature, fashion, visual arts, and sports-as a vibrant engine for growth, identity, and youth empowerment and commend Afreximbank for its initiatives in support of the sector.

CONGRATULATE Dr. George Elombi on his appointment as the fourth President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank.

COMMIT to the continued convening of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum , and reaffirm our full support for ACTIF2026 , as a flagship platform to accelerate Afro-Caribbean trade, investment, and integration.

VOTE OF THANKS

Express our deep appreciation to the 2,106 delegates from over 80 countries across Africa, the Caribbean, and the wider international community for their active participation and contribution to ACTIF2025-including 11 Heads of State and Government , senior government officials, business executives, artists, scholars, development partners, 85 speakers and moderators and 102 exhibitors.

Extend our gratitude to Former Heads of State Government His Excellency Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of Nigeria, His Excellency Mahamadou Issoufou, Former President of Niger, and Right Honourable Percival J. Patterson, Former Prime Minister of Jamaica for their wisdom and guidance in charting the course of Global Africa.

We thank the African Union Commission, Caribbean Community Secretariat, African Free Trade Area Secretariat, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Secretariat, the United Nations, and the International Trade Center for their continued support in building African-Caribbean relations.

We express our deep appreciation to the People of Grenada led by the Governor- General Dame Cecile La Grenade and Prime Minister, The Honourable Dickon Mitchell, for their exceptional hospitality and seamless organization of the Forum.

We acknowledge the visionary leadership of Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, and commend the Bank and its partners for their unwavering commitment to advancing the vision of a united and empowered Global Africa through the ACTIF platform.

29th day of July 2025 in St. George's, Grenada.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank.

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

Email: ...

Follow on Social Media:

X:

Facebook:

LinkedIn:

Instagram:

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$40.1 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$7.2 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa2), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB-). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit:

--br- src="" alt="Afreximbank" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo