XRP Has Surpassed The $3.60 Mark, And Ripplecoin Mining Allows Holders To Easily Cash In Their Daily Gains.
|Contract Price
|Contract Duration
|Daily Earnings
|Total Revenue
|$100
|2Days
|$5
|$100 + $10
|$500
|5Days
|$6.5
|$500 + $32
|$1,350
|10Days
|$18
|$1,350 + $180
|$3,000
|14Days
|$42
|$3,000 + $588
|$8,100
|21Days
|$122
|$8,100 + $2,568
|$22,500
|30Days
|$387
|$23,500 + $11,610
Empowering XRP holders to generate real cash flow with computing power
Ripplecoin Mining's Chief Operating Officer stated in the announcement:“We hope to help XRP holders transform price uncertainty into stable returns, without the need for trading experience or fear of market volatility.”
The company also revealed that it will soon support combined contracts and ETH mining plans, further expanding multi-currency income channels and creating a more flexible and sustainable passive income solution for global digital asset investors.
Founded in 2017 and headquartered in the UK, Ripplecoin Mining is a leading global regulated cloud mining platform. Supporting major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, BTC, ETH, and DOGE, the platform provides stable, secure, and high-yield cloud mining services to over 9.5 million users worldwide through its renewable energy-powered data centers and AI-powered computing system.
Learn more:
Official Website:
App Download: #/ap
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
