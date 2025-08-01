Kenston Farms Reaffirms USDA Certification And Commitment To Premium Quality Meats

Kenston Farms proudly delivers 100% USDA-certified, ethically raised beef fresh, hand-cut weekly, and backed by a satisfaction guarantee.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kenston Farms is proud to reaffirm that 100% of the beef it offers is USDA inspected, meeting the highest federal standards for food safety, quality, and sourcing transparency. Every cut of beef sold by Kenston Farms undergoes rigorous inspection and is sourced from ethically raised, grass-fed, grain-finished cattle from the American Midwest.

Kenston Farms was founded on the belief that quality and trust go hand in hand. The company continues to lead with integrity by sourcing only from reputable sources in Florida and Illinois, and cattle are raised humanely and finished on a nutrient-rich grain-based diet. This approach enhances the meat's marbling and tenderness, producing the exceptional flavor that Kenston Farms customers have come to expect.

All meat products are hand-cut weekly, packaged fresh, and delivered directly to pop up events at a city near you. This commitment to freshness, along with strict quality control, distinguishes Kenston Farms from mass-market suppliers. The company offers both individual selections and family-size bundles designed for households seeking better food options, exceptional value, and transparency in sourcing.

In addition to its high standards, Kenston Farms proudly supports the local community by offering 10% discounts to military members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, nurses, and teachers with valid ID. The company accepts all major forms of payment including EBT, and is currently running several seasonal promotions, including:

.20 Ribeye Steaks for $39

.Buy 1 Get 2 Free Family Bundles

.Free freezers with select bundle purchases

Kenston Farms also backs every product with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, further reinforcing its dedication to earning and maintaining customer trust.

From its ethically sourced ingredients to its fresh, weekly preparation and USDA certification, Kenston Farms reviews how they remain committed to delivering only the highest-quality meats and seafood, without compromise.

About Kenston Farms

