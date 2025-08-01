Thirumala Roofings Expands Fabrication Facility To Support Industrial Growth In South India

Thirumala Roofings team installing precision-engineered steel beams at their state-of-the-art fabrication facility in Chennai.

Thirumala Roofings & Structurals increases production capacity to deliver faster, customized steel structures for growing infrastructure needs.

CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thirumala Roofings & Structurals, a Chennai-based firm specializing in structural steel solutions, has officially expanded its fabrication capacity to meet the rising demand for industrial infrastructure projects across South India. This development supports growing requirements in states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, where infrastructure growth continues to accelerate.The company is known for delivering customized pre-engineered steel buildings and other industrial construction solutions. With this strategic upgrade, Thirumala Roofings & Structurals is positioned to better manage large-scale projects with greater operational efficiency, reduced turnaround time, and improved structural precision."This expansion represents a significant step toward scaling up our ability to deliver timely and technically sound infrastructure across multiple sectors," said M. Baranidharan, representative of Thirumala Roofings & Structurals. "Our goal is to respond to growing client requirements without compromising on engineering standards or quality assurance."Supporting Rapid Industrial Expansion in South IndiaSouthern India continues to witness robust growth in sectors such as logistics, warehousing, agro-processing, and light manufacturing. Thirumala Roofings & Structurals has aligned its operations to serve these evolving needs by offering flexible steel building solutions tailored for durability, speed, and compliance with structural codes.The enhanced facility will now allow the company to support a wider variety of project scales, including industrial sheds, distribution centers, and specialized commercial structures. With better resource management and workflow optimization, the company aims to deliver faster project completion while maintaining attention to safety and technical accuracy.Engineering Excellence and Strict Quality ProtocolsThe upgraded manufacturing unit integrates advanced fabrication machinery and streamlined processes that reduce material waste and enhance build quality. Each project undergoes multiple quality checks, from initial design to delivery at the project site.To ensure consistency and safety, all work is conducted in accordance with relevant Indian structural engineering standards and building regulations. The company continues to prioritize long-term reliability by using certified materials and enforcing best practices throughout the production cycle.Building Local Talent and Economic ContributionIn addition to increasing its output capabilities, Thirumala Roofings & Structurals is also contributing to regional workforce development. The company has begun hiring additional technicians, engineers, and project coordinators as part of its growth strategy.Training initiatives are being implemented to ensure that employees are up to date with current safety standards, software tools, and fabrication techniques. This approach supports both employee development and overall project quality.Furthermore, the company maintains strong relationships with local suppliers and contractors, further contributing to the regional industrial economy and encouraging the use of locally sourced materials where possible.Forward Strategy and VisionLooking ahead, Thirumala Roofings & Structurals plans to expand its project portfolio beyond private industrial development into public sector infrastructure and institutional facilities. The company is exploring new opportunities where its expertise in steel-based structures can bring value to long-term regional development efforts.With its strengthened fabrication setup, Thirumala aims to take on more complex and multi-location projects, leveraging its existing knowledge base and operational network to deliver consistent, high-quality results.About Thirumala Roofings & StructuralsBased in Chennai, Thirumala Roofings & Structurals is a trusted provider of custom steel building solutions across South India. The company offers comprehensive services from structural design and fabrication to project coordination and on-site assembly. Its growing reputation is built on technical competence, timely execution, and a strong commitment to safety and quality.Media Contact:M. BaranidharanEmail: ...Phone: +91 8925827724Website:

M. Baranidharan

Thirumala Roofings & Structurals

+91 89258 27724

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.