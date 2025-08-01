New Israeli Ambassador Meets With Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Pledges To Deepen Ties

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Israel's newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, Ronen Krausz, who presented a copy of his credentials during the meeting, Azernews reports.

Congratulating the ambassador on his appointment, Minister Bayramov wished him success in his diplomatic mission. The two sides reviewed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Israel relations across political, economic, trade, energy, agriculture, investment, security, and humanitarian sectors, emphasizing the broad potential for development.

They also discussed the regional situation, with particular concern expressed over ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Minister Bayramov reaffirmed Azerbaijan's call for peace and stability and its readiness to support diplomatic efforts toward this goal.

Ambassador Krausz stressed his commitment to enhancing cooperation during his tenure. The sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.